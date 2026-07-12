KDP backs parliament reopening without conditions

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is ready to support the reopening of the Kurdistan Region's (KRI) Parliament "without any preconditions" and remains open to initiatives aimed at breaking the political deadlock and forming the next government, a senior party official stated on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference, Kamal Kirkuki, member of the KDP Political Bureau and head of its Relations Office, welcomed "any effort" to reactivate the legislature and establish a new cabinet, saying the KDP had never closed the door to dialogue and remained ready to engage with all political parties. He added that as the largest bloc in parliament, it would play a central role in forming the Kurdistan Regional Government's next cabinet.

The KDP emerged as the largest party in the October 2024 Kurdistan parliamentary election, winning 39 of the legislature's 100 elected seats.

Read more: Kurdistan Region’s political deadlock: Impact and perils