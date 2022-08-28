Report

Kurdistan's parliament mandate will be extended, lawmaker says

Date: 2022-08-28T09:34:03+0000
Kurdistan's parliament mandate will be extended, lawmaker says

Shafaq News/ The mandate of Kurdistan's legislative body will be extended for six months after the political forces' failure to reach common over a new election bill, lawmaker Yemen Hawrami said in press conference in Erbil on Sunday.

Hawrami said that the parliament will resume its sessions early in September in a new legislative term.

"The political blocs failed to proceed with holding the election on the date decided by President Nechirvan Barzani. We failed to reach an agreement over the election bill and the Independent Higher Commission for Election and Referendum," he elaborated.

"We hope we can find common ground on the election bill and the commission manages to hold an election in six months," he added.

"There is no doubt that the legislative term of the current parliament will be extended. Otherwise, we would have a constitutional void starting from October 6, which is resolutely rejected," he concluded.

