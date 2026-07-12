ISIS member sentenced to death in Iraq over 1K-prisoner massacre

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A Nineveh court sentenced an ISIS member to death on Sunday for participating in the 2014 Badush prison attack, where the group killed about 1,000 predominantly Shia prisoners, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council stated.

The convict helped storm the prison, free inmates, and kill the prisoners during ISIS’s seizure of Mosul in June 2014, according to the Council. He also took part in attacks on security forces and military convoys, assassinated officers and personnel, and participated in a 2021 car bombing in eastern Mosul’s Al-Tamim neighborhood that killed four civilians and wounded others.

The convict had converted his metalworking shop, originally used to repair small vehicles, into a warehouse for light and medium weapons, explosive devices, and other materials supporting ISIS operations in eastern Mosul.

Although Iraq declared ISIS territorially defeated in December 2017, remnants remain active in remote parts of Nineveh and other northern and western provinces.