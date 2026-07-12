Oman summons Iran envoy over drone strikes

Shafaq News- Muscat

Oman’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned Iranian Ambassador Mousa Farhang to deliver a formal protest after drones targeted sites in Musandam and Al-Wusta, denouncing the attacks as “irresponsible” and a violation of state sovereignty.

Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Sheikh Khalid bin Hashil Al Musalhi urged Iran to respect good-neighborly relations, non-interference, and established diplomatic norms.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) earlier today announced strikes on logistics centers and fueling platforms serving US naval vessels at the Omani Port of Duqm, describing the attack as retaliation for renewed US strikes on Iran, which followed an Iranian strike on a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Oman rescued 23 crew members, while one Indian national remained missing.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), meanwhile, reported striking about 140 Iranian targets, including missile and drone launch sites, ammunition depots, and communications facilities. According to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, “Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay.”

President Donald Trump declared the June 17 US-Iran memorandum of understanding “over” after renewed attacks on commercial shipping in the strait. The agreement opened a 60-day negotiating period, required Iran to facilitate toll-free commercial passage, and committed both sides to halt military operations while pursuing a permanent deal.