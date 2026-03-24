PMF holds funeral in Baghdad for fighters killed in US airstrike in al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) held a funeral in Baghdad on Tuesday for 15 fighters killed in an airstrike that targeted a PMF facility in al-Anbar province overnight.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the ceremony took place on Palestine Street in Baghdad, attended by dozens of PMF members and relatives. Iraqi flags, PMF banners, and images of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were raised during the procession.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who also serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, called for an emergency meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security following the attack.