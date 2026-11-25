Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) thwarted attempts to smuggle oil and petroleum products in Dhi Qar and Kirkuk provinces on Wednesday.

Acting on intelligence, security personnel uncovered a breach in the oil pipeline at Node 24 in Al-Luhays, an area administratively part of Basra province. Three hoses connected to illegally installed valves were used to siphon oil into tanker trucks, with the connections subsequently sealed in coordination with technical teams.

In Kirkuk, the agency obtained judicial authorization to seize a vehicle illegally modified to smuggle petroleum products, found kerosene inside its tank, and arrested a suspect.

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