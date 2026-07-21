Nineveh readies 100K+ new homes under Iraq housing drive

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraq’s Nineveh province has prepared more than 5,000 hectares for developments planned to provide over 100,000 housing units under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s nationwide residential-plot initiative, Governor Abdul-Qadir Al-Dakhil revealed on Tuesday.

Al-Dakhil told a press conference that the sites would be serviced and allocated to different social groups, prioritizing residents who do not own homes. He did not disclose their locations, project costs, developers, financing terms, or construction timetable.

Al-Zaidi announced on June 2 that the government was working to provide Iraqi families with residential plots through private-sector and state-backed development models. He later urged companies working with provincial governments to help provide infrastructure for the “one-million-plot” program.

Read more: A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program

On June 8, Parliamentary Services Committee member Mohammed Khalil told Shafaq News that Iraq needed about five million housing units to close its housing deficit.