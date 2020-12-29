$17 bn investments in housing projects in Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / The Association for Defending Tenants' Rights in Kurdistan Region announced that there are more than 200,000 tenants in the region, most of them are in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

This came in a press conference held by the association today, in which it referred to a statistic for investment in housing projects in the region from 2006 to 2020.

Members noted that over the past 14 years, 171 thousand and 643 residential projects were granted investment licenses, adding that two countries have invested sums of money amounting to 17 billion dollars in these projects.

It is noteworthy that Iraq suffers a stifling housing crisis due to the increase in its population, compared to the number of residential complexes and the citizens with limited incomes' inability to build their own houses, due to the high land cost and building materials.