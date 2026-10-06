Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has ended Alaa Abdul Hassan Ali Obeid’s assignment as head of the General Company for Ports of Iraq at his request and appointed Abdullah Ati Abdullah as director general, according to a Cabinet Secretariat document issued on Tuesday.

Signed by Cabinet Secretary-General Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, the document said the decision was taken in the public interest and

approved by the prime minister under the powers vested in him. It also referred to Diwani Order No. 49, communicated through Cabinet Secretariat letter No. Q/5451/42/5/2 dated July 28, 2026.

Transport Minister Wahab Salman Al-Hassani had assigned Alaa Abdul Hassan Ali Obeid on June 22 to manage the state-owned ports company for three months pending the appointment of a replacement under the law. His appointment followed the removal of former director general Farhan Al-Fartousi.

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The General Company for Ports of Iraq, which operates under the Transport Ministry, oversees Grand Al-Faw Port, a centerpiece of Iraq’s $17 billion Development Road project, a roughly 1,200-kilometer road and rail corridor planned to connect the Gulf with Turkiye and onward to Europe.