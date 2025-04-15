Push for Al-Faw: Iraq seeks maritime navigation expertise

Shafaq News/ Géraldine Delannoy, representative of the International Organization for Maritime Navigation Aids, met, on Tuesday, with Iraq’s General Company for Ports in Basra to explore technical cooperation on the Grand Al-Faw Port project.

Delannoy, on her first technical mission to Iraq since the organization gained government recognition, told Shafaq News that a full report will follow, outlining Iraq’s operational and training needs. “The world acknowledges Iraq’s strategic maritime position. We aim to make this mission a success.” she remarked.

She confirmed that the delegation would review navigation systems and port management tools to identify areas requiring specialized training. The organization, she emphasized, is legally mandated to assist in navigation and facilitate maritime trade.

Meanwhile, Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director General of the General Company for Ports, described the meeting as a step toward aligning Iraq’s port systems with global standards. “This visit is important for advancing port operations and equipping our technical teams to manage Grand Al-Faw,” he told our agency.

On Saturday, Iraq’s General Company for Ports announced that key elements of the Grand Al-Faw Port project had entered advanced stages of completion.