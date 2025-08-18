Iraq begins decisive phase in Grand al-Faw Port tunnel project

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraq has launched a key stage in the construction of the submerged tunnel at the Grand al-Faw Port, a project expected to redefine the country’s role in regional and global trade.

Director General of the General Company for Ports (GCPI), Farhan al-Fartousi, told Shafaq News on Monday that the fifth concrete section of the tunnel, named Azal, had entered the immersion stage in preparation for placement on the seabed. He described the milestone as “highly significant,” since Azal is the first section to cross the deepest part of the Khor al-Zubair channel, giving it special weight in the execution process.

The immersion, Al-Fartousi explained, is being carried out using advanced systems to control buoyancy, balance, and weight, under direct supervision of engineering teams to ensure accuracy. Completion of this phase will extend the tunnel’s constructed length to 819 meters, moving the project closer to its planned final closure.

The submerged tunnel is a vital component of the al-Faw Port in southern Basra, designed to connect al-Faw with the Umm Qasr area by sea. Covering 54 square kilometers, the port is regarded as one of Iraq’s largest development ventures.

According to GCPI, the project aims to transform Iraq into a major commercial hub, enhance infrastructure, expand trade links, and support sustainable economic growth.