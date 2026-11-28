Shafaq News- Nineveh

Rain could wash oil-soaked soil from a pipeline spill west of Mosul into the Tigris River, threatening drinking water supplies, Nineveh Environment Directorate chief Abdul Munaim Darrar Al-Jubouri told Shafaq News on Saturday.

After inspecting the site near Al-Ashiq village in the Al-Kask area, Al-Jubouri said it lies beside a valley that carries rainwater toward the river. He warned that further contamination could harm fish and other aquatic life and pose a risk to public health if oil reached drinking water intakes.

The state-run North Oil Company is continuing cleanup work while the directorate monitors the site, Al-Jubouri said, calling for additional measures to keep the remaining contamination from spreading.

On November 14, Al-Jubouri told Shafaq News that an oil slick had appeared in the Tigris west of Mosul after a test run of the Kirkuk–Turkiye crude oil pipeline. The test revealed damage that he attributed to earlier sabotage, prompting crews to stop pumping.

Separately, oil seepage was reported in Saladin province near Al-Maslakhah and Al-Salihiyah villages and in valleys east of Al-Fatha, between the Hamrin and Makhoul oilfields. On November 8, Saladin’s Water Directorate temporarily shut down a Tikrit water treatment facility after detecting an oil slick near its intake.