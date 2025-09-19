Mosul charity clinic closes as Iraq campaign heat rises

Shafaq News – Nineveh

A charitable clinic in Mosul has closed its doors after three years of providing free medical care to low-income residents, its organizers announced on Friday.

The clinic’s administrators said the decision was driven by mounting pressure from political candidates and local officials who sought to direct patients to the facility as if it were linked to their election campaigns. “Such interference disrupted our work and deprived genuine patients of their right to treatment,” they told Shafaq News.

The Mosul charity clinic was originally established to serve the poor and marginalized, independent of political or media influence. Organizers said the growing attempts to exploit the clinic for electoral gain left them with no option but to shut it down.

Outside the shuttered clinic, a patient expressed frustration over the closure. “This place was a window of hope for the poor, easing their pain. But it seems some politicians could not even allow this service to continue,” he said.

Iraq is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on November 11, with campaign activity is already intensifying.

