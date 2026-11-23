Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq's Military Intelligence Directorate foiled an attempt to smuggle 11 archaeological artifacts from Kirkuk province to neighboring Saladin, arresting one suspect, the directorate announced on Monday.

The suspect and confiscated items were referred to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings under Article 44 of Iraq's Antiquities and Heritage Law.

Last week, Iraqi authorities carried out two separate operations involving antiquities, arresting four suspects and seizing 1,150 archaeological artifacts in Najaf, while detaining a government employee in Nineveh over an alleged attempt to sell a rare antiquity for $750,000.

Read more: A race against time: Restoring Iraq's lost history