Iraq’s antiquities dismiss report of 5,000-year-old jar

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

The antiquities authority in Kirkuk Province on Wednesday rejected claims that a 5,000-year-old jar had been discovered in a village north of the city, saying the report stemmed from illegal construction on a protected archaeological site.

Local outlets had reported that a villager unearthed an ancient jar in his garden. Authorities later detained the man for two days and ordered him to vacate the property.

Raed Ugla, head of Kirkuk’s antiquities and heritage office, told Shafaq News that the resident of Marzikha in Shwan subdistrict had built a house inside a registered site. “This is a clear violation of state property and archaeological zones,” he said, confirming that legal measures are underway.

He emphasized that legitimate finds are handled exclusively through official channels and transferred to museums, noting that Kirkuk hosts hundreds of archaeological sites spanning different eras that must be safeguarded from encroachment.