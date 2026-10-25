Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Communications and Media Commission (CMC) extended a media appearance ban on journalist Emad Bajlan, barred political analyst Wissam Aziz for nine months, and fined Al-Nahrain TV channel five million dinars, CMC said on Sunday.

The commission extended journalist Emad Bajlan's media appearance ban by another 90 days, until February 28, 2027, following an earlier restriction imposed on August 8. It cited an October 24 post on his X account containing offensive language and accusations damaging to individuals' reputations, warning media outlets of legal consequences if they host him.

Political analyst Wissam Aziz received a nine-month ban from appearing on local and foreign media operating in Iraq over remarks made during the October 22 episode of Al-Nahrain TV's Al-Qarar Lakum (The Decision Is Yours). The CMC said he made offensive remarks about Iraq's foreign relations.

Al-Nahrain TV also received a warning and a five-million-dinar fine over the same episode for violating broadcasting rules.

Politician Ayad Al-Janabi received a warning over remarks made during the October 20 broadcast of Wahed Siyasi (One Politician) on Al-Dawla TV, with the regulator calling for compliance with professional broadcasting standards.

Reporters Without Borders ranked Iraq 162nd among 180 countries in its 2026 World Press Freedom Index, down seven places from 2025. The Journalists' Rights Defense Association recorded 182 violations in 2025, including 53 cases of interference with reporting and 24 equipment seizures. Separately, Al-Nakhil documented 59 incidents involving media workers in the first half of 2026.

Read more: Silenced voices: The treacherous reality for journalists in Iraq