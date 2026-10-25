Shafaq News- Duhok

Iraq's government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) agreed on Sunday to set timelines for resolving outstanding energy and oil export disputes, according to a statement from the office of Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs Mohsen Al-Mandalawi.

The agreement followed talks in Duhok province between a federal delegation led by Al-Mandalawi and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, attended by Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Al-Abadi, Electricity Minister Ali Saadi Wahib, and other officials. The discussions covered oil production, exports, marketing arrangements, revenue management, and electricity cooperation, as well as managing oil resources under constitutional and legal frameworks.

Al-Mandalawi called for continued coordination between Baghdad and Erbil on energy and oil issues, including production and investment plans aimed at meeting domestic needs and increasing public revenues, his office said.

The two sides also agreed to establish clear schedules for addressing unresolved issues and monitoring their implementation. The statement did not specify deadlines or announce a final settlement.

The talks follow a March 2026 agreement between Baghdad and Erbil to export crude from Kirkuk and Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) fields through the Region's pipeline to Turkiye's Ceyhan port, with proceeds transferred to the federal treasury.

Read more: KRG, Baghdad reach deal to restart oil exports via Ceyhan on March 18