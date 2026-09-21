Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk Provincial Council has proposed designating Al-Andalus fuel station for women drivers, with premium gasoline available alongside its regular petroleum products.

In an official letter, Council Chairman Mohammed Ibrahim Hafez asked the relevant authorities to take the necessary steps and report back on the measures taken, describing the move as part of the Council’s efforts to organize fuel distribution and provide dedicated services for women drivers in Kirkuk.

Read more: Her Car, Her Income: Baghdad women reshape the road

Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, has faced renewed fuel shortages, with long lines forming at filling stations as motorists wait for supplies.

Protests have also taken place in several provinces. Farmers in Karbala demonstrated over higher diesel costs and supply restrictions, while farmers, factory owners and construction-equipment operators in Al-Muthanna protested fuel-price increases.

The Oil Ministry has said domestic diesel consumption exceeded production during the summer peak. Separately, it attributed recent gasoline shortages to delayed imports as regional tensions disrupted tanker movements.

Read more: Iraq’s "Green Taxi" plan takes shape amid gasoline crisis