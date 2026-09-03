Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) detained several employees of the Kirkuk Customs Directorate on Thursday under judicial orders, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said authorities transferred the detainees to the relevant agencies for questioning and further legal proceedings, while details of the cases have not been disclosed.

In July, Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity, the country's anti-corruption watchdog, arrested six customs officers at the Darman border crossing between Kirkuk and Erbil on charges of extorting travelers by withholding legitimate customs transactions until bribes were paid.

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