Kirkuk airport suspends flights as Iraq closes airspace

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk International Airport suspended all flights on Sunday following Iraq's decision to close its airspace amid renewed military escalation between Iran and Israel.

In a statement, the airport administration said all scheduled flights had been canceled until further notice in line with directives issued by Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority.

Earlier today, both Baghdad and Erbil airports suspended all flights after Iraqi authorities announced the closure of the country's airspace for 72 hours.