Karbala starts wheat harvest with 300K-ton target

Shafaq News- Karbala

Wheat harvesting and marketing operations have begun in Iraq’s Karbala province, with production expected to reach around 300,000 tons this season, Governor Nassif al-Khattabi said on Thursday.

The official attributed the anticipated increase to the adoption of modern agricultural techniques and precise laboratory testing of soil and crops, describing them as key to improving quality, enhancing efficiency in resource use, and supporting food security.

In Kirkuk, wheat production is expected to reach about 600,000 tons this season, with average yields estimated at 1,250 kilograms per dunam (0.25 hectares). Harvesting has also begun in Basra with preliminary yields around 750 kilograms per dunam.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Iraq has achieved self-sufficiency in wheat —locally known as “hinta”— with production reaching 5.3 million tons in 2023, exceeding 6 million tons in 2024, and remaining above 5 million tons in 2025.