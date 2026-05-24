Iraqi syndicate demands reversal of new anti-union veterinary rules

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Recent directives issued by the Iraqi Veterinary Directorate have restricted veterinarians’ ability to file complaints through their union, the Veterinary Doctors Syndicate complained on Sunday.

The professional body described the provisions as an attempt to sideline its role as the sole representative body for veterinary professionals in Iraq, pointing to what it viewed as a growing pattern of administrative measures that narrow professional space and create an atmosphere of pressure on veterinarians.

Questioning whether seeking support through the union could now be treated as a workplace violation, it stressed that its legal framework clearly authorizes the Syndicate to defend its members’ rights and engage with state institutions on their behalf.

The organization also warned that such approaches could weaken the profession at a time when stronger veterinary services are needed, cautioning that it has previously chosen to avoid public escalation in favor of dialogue with relevant authorities.

Reaffirming its stance, the Syndicate underlined that veterinarians “will not be left alone,” while calling on senior officials at the Veterinary Directorate to reconsider the directive and reopen channels of cooperation with the union.