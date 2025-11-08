Iraqi singer deceived into joining Russian army

Shafaq News – Moscow / Baghdad

Iraqi singer Hussein al-Turki appeared in a video on Saturday wearing a Russian military uniform, saying he had been misled into joining the Russian army—a case that coincides with Shafaq News reports documenting thousands of Iraqis recruited by Russian forces.

Al-Turki said he had signed what he believed to be a four-month performance contract arranged by an Iraqi company in Baghdad’s Mansour district, complete with travel papers and a visa. After arriving in Russia, he was taken more than 16 hours from Moscow, had his phone confiscated, and was made to sign documents in a language he could not read. “I later discovered that I had been enlisted for a year of military service.”

He said he pleaded to return to Iraq and even offered to pay his way back, but was told it was “out of their hands.” Al-Turki warned that other Iraqis are being deceived through similar contracts and false assurances.

Under Russian law, foreign nationals fluent in Russian may enlist voluntarily, with monthly pay estimated between $2,500 and $3,000. Since the war began in 2022, more than 5,000 Iraqis are believed to have joined under coercion or misinformation.

In an interview with Shafaq News on October 17, Russian Ambassador Elbrus Kutrashev said “thousands of Iraqis are ready to join the Russian army if given the chance,” a statement widely criticized as an attempt to justify foreign recruitment in violation of international law and Iraqi sovereignty.

The Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights (IOHR) said the recruitment of Iraqis by foreign forces contravenes Article 9 of Iraq’s constitution, which prohibits the formation or operation of armed groups outside state authority.

