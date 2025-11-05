Iraqi families demand answers as sons disappear in Russia’s war

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Families across Iraq beseeched authorities to reveal the fate of their sons who vanished after reportedly joining Russian forces in the war against Ukraine.

In al-Musayyab district, Babil province, 24-year-old Mohammad Emad Sahib is among those missing. His mother, Zainab Jabbar, told Shafaq News that he left home after a minor dispute and traveled to Basra seeking work, only to be deceived by recruiters promising jobs abroad. “He later called saying he was fine and wearing a military uniform. Then we lost contact with him,” she said. “Some say he died; others say he’s still fighting. I just want him back — alive or dead.”

Since 2022, hundreds of Iraqis have been lured into the Russia–Ukraine conflict through fraudulent recruitment networks offering employment or safe passage to Europe. More than 5,000 citizens have been reportedly drawn into combat roles after being told they would work as laborers or security guards.

The Iraqi Embassy in Moscow has repeatedly warned citizens against such schemes, reaffirming Baghdad’s neutrality in the war. Despite these warnings, cases continue to surface in several provinces, including Basra, Dhi Qar, and Babil.

Under Russian law, foreigners fluent in Russian may legally enlist for monthly wages between $2,500 and $3,000. Russia’s ambassador in Baghdad has denied claims of large-scale Iraqi participation, describing confirmed cases as “limited.” Meanwhile, Iraqi lawmakers are urging investigations into recruitment networks operating both inside and outside the country.

