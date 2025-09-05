Iraq's Parliament probes reports of citizens fighting in Russia-Ukraine War

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee on Friday acknowledged the presence of Iraqis fighting alongside the Russian army in the war against Ukraine, which has been ongoing for more than three years.

The matter drew attention after Shafaq News pointed to more than 5,000 Iraqis joining Russian forces on the frontlines since the conflict began on February 24, 2022. The investigation concluded that the Iraqis have been recruited through deceptive schemes, including false promises of jobs, security contracts, and migration routes to Europe.

Committee member Mukhtar al-Moussawi told Shafaq News that these Iraqis leave the country “either through smuggling or under the cover of tourism, medical treatment, or other reasons,” adding that some travel directly to Russia or through other countries, while others, including Yazidi refugees living in Moscow, have also joined the fighting.

Recruitment, according to al-Moussawi, is driven by financial incentives such as monthly salaries reaching $3,000, offers of land, and the promise of Russian citizenship. With unemployment high inside Iraq, many young people view migration as their only option, making them vulnerable to exploitation abroad. Once overseas, they are often pressured into signing contracts that bind them to combat roles.

The lawmaker urged the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, particularly the embassy in Moscow, to monitor these cases closely, pointing out that the parliament will pursue further investigation to clarify the details and put an end to the phenomenon.