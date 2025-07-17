Iraqi provinces reinforce fire safety after Wasit tragedy

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Thursday, several Iraqi provinces rolled out new fire safety measures to prevent future tragedies, following the deadly blaze in Wasit.

Baghdad Operations Command ordered the immediate implementation of precautionary protocols to mitigate fire risks amid soaring temperatures, urging the public to reduce electrical overloads.

To enforce these guidelines, inspection teams were deployed to malls, hospitals, fuel stations, and other public sites to assess fire safety compliance.

In Maysan, provincial police directed the closure of all commercial establishments that fail to meet minimum fire safety standards, including restaurants, cafes, and shopping centers.

Dhi Qar Governor Mortada al-Ibrahimi also instructed Civil Defense units in the province to immediately inspect crowded public venues, where businesses operating without proper fire safety certification will face penalties or closure until they comply.

Meanwhile, in al-Diwaniyah, nine commercial buildings were shut down after being found in violation of safety regulations. A security source told Shafaq News that Civil Defense teams conducted the closures under the supervision of a special committee formed in response to the Wasit tragedy.

The measures follow a catastrophic fire that tore through a shopping complex in Kut, killing more than 60 people, including women and children. The flames trapped many victims before rescue teams could reach them.