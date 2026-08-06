Iraqi airspace transit jumps 25%+ in July 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Traffic through Iraqi airspace increased sharply in July, with the number of aircraft crossing the country’s skies rising 26.8% compared with the previous month, the General Company for Airports Management and Air Navigation Services reported on Thursday.

In a statement, Ali Nehme, director of the company’s Air Traffic Management Department, noted that Iraq’s airspace has become an important transit corridor for international carriers linking Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Attributing the increase to improved regional conditions that allowed the reactivation of several air corridors and the launch of new routes, he added that navigation teams operate in compliance with standards set by international aviation organizations.