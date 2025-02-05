Baghdad Airport resumes air traffic after temporarily disruption

Shafaq News/ Baghdad International Airport resumed air traffic after a temporary suspension due to adverse weather conditions, an informed source reported on Wednesday.

“Air traffic resumed after visibility improved, following a disruption of about 30 minutes,” the source told Shafaq News Agency.

Earlier today, the same source indicated that air traffic had been temporarily halted "due to strong winds and dust,” with operations expected to resume once the weather conditions improved.

Notably, poor weather conditions and low visibility often result in the suspension of flights at Baghdad International Airport.

Weather forecaster Ali Al-Jaber Al-Ziyadi predicted to our agency, on Sunday, rain and a major low-pressure system in northern and central Iraq, while also warning of dust storms in the coming days.