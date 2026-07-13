Yemen suspends air traffic nationwide after Saudi strikes

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's General Authority of Civil Aviation ordered the closure of all airports across the country on Monday, suspending all air traffic until further notice.

The authority did not provide further details.

Earlier today, the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported that Saudi airstrikes targeted Sanaa International Airport. Ansar Allah (the Houthis) said the attack ended the de-escalation phase and warned that "a response is coming," as Yemen's internationally recognized government accused Iran of violating Yemeni airspace and vowed to confront any hostile Iranian aircraft.

Read more: Strikes hit Sanaa airport runways amid conflicting accounts