Iraq resumes air traffic after regional tensions

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Minister of Transport Razak Mohaibis Al-Saadawi announced the full resumption of air traffic at all Iraqi airports after a temporary halt due to regional tensions.

Following the assessment of risks that could potentially impact the security and safety of civil aviation in Iraq, the minister stated that he directed the reopening of Iraqi airspace to incoming and outgoing civilian flights.

The statement highlighted that “the General Company for Airport Management and Air Navigation has begun operations to welcome both arriving and departing flights and manage Iraqi airspace effectively.” Additionally, “Iraqi Airways will resume its flights and activate its routes in conjunction with reopening Iraqi airspace to aircraft movement.”

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi government had decided to suspend air traffic amid the Iranian missile attacks on Israel. The Minister of Transport had previously announced the complete halt of flights at all Iraqi airports temporarily to ensure passenger safety amidst the heightened regional security concerns.

This decision came in response to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's announcement of launching over 200 ballistic missiles at Israel.