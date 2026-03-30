Airspace closure costs Iraq $360K daily

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is losing an estimated $360,000 per day due to the suspension of overflights across its airspace, totaling about $10.8 million per month, according to the Eco Iraq Observatory on Monday.

The observatory said Iraqi airspace had previously handled around 800 flights per day —both domestic and international— exceeding earlier averages of 700 to 750 flights daily, adding that each aircraft paid approximately $450 in overflight fees, generating daily revenues of about $360,000.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran

Air traffic has been halted since the Ministry of Transport closed Iraqi airspace on February 28 following the outbreak of the Israel-US war on Iran, amid escalating regional security risks, including missile and drone exchanges across Iraqi skies and attacks by Iran-aligned factions on US facilities in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.