Iraqi Airways resumes international flights with Baghdad-New Delhi route

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Airways resumed international passenger service on Sunday, operating its first flight from Baghdad to New Delhi as the opening step in a phased return to cross-border routes, Iraq's Transport Ministry announced.

In a statement, the ministry said flights to Cairo and Amman would follow, with a Baghdad-Guangzhou route launching on Wednesday. Domestic flights had already resumed on April 10.

The airline said the gradual resumption followed a "carefully considered operational vision" aimed at restoring service safely and sustainably, with route reactivation proceeding in stages subject to ongoing assessment of operating conditions.