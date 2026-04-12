Iraqi Airways resumes international flights with Baghdad-New Delhi route

Iraqi Airways resumes international flights with Baghdad-New Delhi route
2026-04-12T14:02:36+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Airways resumed international passenger service on Sunday, operating its first flight from Baghdad to New Delhi as the opening step in a phased return to cross-border routes, Iraq's Transport Ministry announced.

In a statement, the ministry said flights to Cairo and Amman would follow, with a Baghdad-Guangzhou route launching on Wednesday. Domestic flights had already resumed on April 10.

The airline said the gradual resumption followed a "carefully considered operational vision" aimed at restoring service safely and sustainably, with route reactivation proceeding in stages subject to ongoing assessment of operating conditions.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon