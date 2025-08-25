Iraq completes modernization of Baghdad's central train station

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has completed the renovation and modernization work at the central train station in Baghdad’s Al-Alawi district, the Transport Ministry announced on Monday.

Addressing Shafaq News, Ministry Spokesperson Maytham Al-Safi, noted that the upgrades included renewing the station’s platform flooring as well as improving both the interior and exterior lighting.

Railway lines across the country are also undergoing maintenance, rehabilitation, and upgrades, Al-Safi added, underscoring the ministry’s broader plan to modernize Iraq’s rail network and stations.