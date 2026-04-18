Iraqi Airways restarts Basra flights after 40-day shutdown

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraqi Airways on Sunday said it will resume flights from Basra to Dubai, Istanbul, and Cairo following the reopening of Iraqi airspace after a 40-day closure.

The airline said Basra–Dubai flights will restart on April 23 with two weekly services on Thursdays and Saturdays, while Basra–Istanbul resumes on April 22 on Wednesdays and Fridays, and Basra–Cairo will operate weekly on Tuesdays.

Iraq reopened its airspace on April 8 after suspending flights due to the US-Israeli war on Iran and security risks to aviation.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran