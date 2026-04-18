Baghdad plants 60K trees, targets 300K in spring campaign

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad municipality has planted about 60,000 trees across the capital since mid-March as part of a spring greening campaign, officials said on Saturday.

Municipal spokesperson Uday Al-Jandil told Shafaq News the campaign is expanding and aims to raise environmental awareness, with support from civil society and residents. The municipality is also installing modern irrigation systems to sustain newly planted areas.

The plan targets more than 300,000 trees and shrubs this season across 14 municipalities, Jamal Mahdi Saleh, head of agricultural engineers at Mansour municipality said. Climate-resistant species including acacia, eucalyptus and albizia are being used as part of efforts to establish green belts to reduce heat and combat desertification.

In western Baghdad, planting includes sites such as Embassies Street, according to Farah Ahmed Salman, media director at Al-Rashid municipality. She explained that the campaign aims to improve air quality and reduce pollution, urging residents to help preserve trees through watering and care.

Read more: Iraq’s Green Belt: The race to forestall desertification