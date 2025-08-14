Iraq wraps up Arbaeen Pilgrimage with 4M+ visitors

Shafaq News – Karbala

Iraq has concluded the Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, which drew millions of mourners from across the globe to the holy city of Karbala.

Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari announced on Thursday that more than four million Arab and foreign visitors entered Iraq for the commemoration, with over 52,000 officers, security personnel, and staff deployed to ensure safety.

Shafaq News documented the ceremonies at the shrine of Imam Hussein, a revered figure in Islam and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, where pilgrims of all ages and nationalities gathered to mark 40 days since his death in the Battle of Karbala in 61 AH (680 CE)—a pivotal event in Shia history.

According to the Karbala branch of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, the event was covered by 1,080 media personnel, including 167 Arab and international journalists, alongside technical crews from Iraq and abroad.