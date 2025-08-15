+21M pilgrims attend Arbaeen in Karbala

Shafaq News – Karbala

Over 21 million pilgrims have arrived in Karbala for this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, the al-Abbas Holy Shrine announced on Friday.

In a statement, the shrine said 21,103,524 people took part in the commemoration, which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Observed annually on the 20th of Safar in the Islamic calendar, Arbaeen draws millions from across Iraq and abroad, with many making the journey on foot to the holy city.