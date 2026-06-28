Iraq wins third term as Arab transport vice president

Shafaq News- Amman/ Baghdad

Iraq on Sunday secured the vice presidency of the Arab Union for Land Transport for a third consecutive term after Karim Kazem Hussein, director of the General Company for Passenger Transport and Delegations, won re-election during the union's meetings in Jordan.

The company, one of Iraq's Transport Ministry entities, described the outcome as reflecting Iraq's growing role in specialized Arab transport organizations and its contribution to strengthening regional cooperation in the land transport sector.