Iraq to repatriate new group of families from Syria’s al-Hol camp

Shafaq News – Al-Hol

Iraq is preparing to receive a new group of families currently residing in al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria, a security source revealed on Tuesday.

The source clarified that the 28th group of Iraqi families is expected to arrive this Thursday at the Jadaa camp in Nineveh province, adding that “approximately 230 families are scheduled to be transferred in this phase.”

The repatriation is being coordinated between the Iraqi government and security forces, in cooperation with Syrian authorities. Upon arrival, the families will undergo a psychological and social rehabilitation program at Jadaa camp before returning to their original areas.

This initiative is part of a broader government plan to address the al-Hol camp issue, which houses thousands of Iraqis—primarily women and children, including relatives of Islamic State (ISIS) members.

Iraq has been repatriating its nationals from Syrian displacement camps for several years, amid ongoing security and societal challenges surrounding reintegration.