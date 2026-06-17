Iraq road fatalities: 2K+ deaths in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The traffic accidents in 2025 climbed sharply alongside a 15.7 percent drop in fatalities and injuries compared with the previous year, the Commission of Statistics and Geographic Information Systems (CSGIS) announced Wednesday.

A total of 11,948 traffic accidents were recorded across Iraqi provinces outside the Kurdistan Region, up by 1.6 percent or 11,763 in 2024. Of the total accidents, 1,900 were fatal (15.9 percent of cases).

Baghdad province recorded the highest accident count at 2,333 incidents, or 19.5 percent of the national total. Basra followed at 16.6 percent, and Wasit at 9.8 percent.

The data also recorded 2,351 deaths in 2025, a decline of 15.7 percent compared with 2024. Male victims accounted for 81.5 percent of all fatalities, with females comprising the remaining 18.5 percent. The number of injuries reached 11,564 —down 2.8 percent from the previous year.

By road type, main roads accounted for the largest share of accidents at 50.7 percent with 6,064 incidents.

Driver behavior was identified as the primary cause of accidents, responsible for 74.6 percent of cases, or 8,919 incidents.

Read more: Iraq road accidents: Thousands of deaths annually expose safety crisis