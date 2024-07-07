Four people killed in a traffic accident on Baghdad-Kirkuk road

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Four people were killed in a traffic accident on the Baghdad-Kirkuk road near the Al-Azim sub-district in Diyala Governorate, an official security source reported.

"A horrific traffic accident occurred this evening, involving the overturning of a Toyota truck on the Baghdad-Kirkuk road near the village of Umm Al-Karami within the boundaries of the Al-Azim sub-district in Diyala Governorate," the source told Shafaq News Agency, indicating that "the accident resulted in the death of four people who were in the vehicle," noting that "security forces cordoned off the accident site and transported the bodies of the victims to the forensic department."

No further details were provided.