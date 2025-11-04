Iraq records 114 earthquakes in 4 days

Shafaq News – Baghdad

114 earthquakes have been recorded across Iraq since the beginning of November, most of them minor and undetectable, the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, the authority said the tremors ranged in magnitude from 1.0 to 4.6 between November 1 and 4. The majority, it noted, were weak aftershocks following a recent earthquake near Khanaqin, close to the Iranian border along the Khanaqin–Mendali–Badra fault line.

“These aftershocks are a normal occurrence following a strong seismic event, continuing until the Earth’s crust stabilizes,” the authority explained.

It had earlier documented 80 tremors in October, including 30 within Iraq and 50 near its borders.

