Quake series rattles Iraq and Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Three mild earthquakes struck several areas across northern Iraq and the Kurdistan Region on Saturday, according to the Iraqi Meteorological and Seismological Authority.

The first tremor, measuring 3.2 in magnitude, was recorded at 4:41 a.m. local time about 28 kilometers west of Sinjar in Nineveh province. The quake occurred at a depth of 21 kilometers and was lightly felt by nearby residents.

Later in the day, a stronger 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Kirkuk, with tremors felt across the city and neighboring districts. Its epicenter was located about 10 kilometers below the surface, the authority said.

A third quake of similar strength was detected in Kifri, a town situated between Al-Sulaymaniyah and Diyala provinces in the Kurdistan Region, with residents reporting feeling the ground shake.

No casualties or property losses occurred in the three incidents.

The Seismological Authority said the tremors fall within the region’s normal seismic activity, noting that the affected areas lie along the boundary between the Arabian and Iranian tectonic plates.

Read more : Discover the Iraqi cities most vulnerable to earthquakes