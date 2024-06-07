Earthquake strikes near Kalar in Kurdistan Region, no immediate reports of damage

Shafaq News/ A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near the town of Kalar, the administrative center of the autonomous Garmian region in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, on Friday morning, according to seismic observatories.

The earthquake, with an epicenter near the village of Haj Hassan in the Shuwaldara mountains, occurred at 8:54 a.m. local time at a depth of 8 kilometers (approximately 5 miles) beneath the earth's surface. It struck between the city of Ezgeleh and the Pawa Noor subdistrict, about 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Kalar.

Witnesses reported feeling the tremor, but there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage.