Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's General Customs Authority referred the files of 17 companies to the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Office over suspected inflated import invoices and suspicious financial transactions, the authority announced on Sunday.

Director General Thamer Qasim Dawood said the authority's anti-money laundering unit was continuing to audit commercial and import transactions, with another 15 companies undergoing procedural review over suspected invoice inflation.

The Central Bank of Iraq had introduced stricter commercial invoice requirements in October 2025, requiring banks to verify detailed information on imported goods, their origin, and declared prices.

Last month, Iraqi authorities arrested six suspects over an alleged scheme involving forged customs documents and foreign transfers worth about 150 billion dinars ($99 million).