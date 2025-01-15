Iraq’s Customs Authority hits $1.6B in revenue, plans growth in 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq's General Customs Authority announced on Wednesday that it achieved approximately 2.131 trillion dinars ($1.6 billion) in revenue during 2024, with plans to increase this figure in 2025 through advanced systems and modern technologies.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Hassan Al-Uqaili, head of the Customs Authority, detailed the Authority’s strategy during a meeting with the Parliamentary Finance Committee.

He emphasized the ongoing efforts to expand the electronic customs system to encompass all customs centers by the end of the year. “We are also introducing advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency and transparency in customs operations,” Al-Uqaili stated.

The meeting also addressed Iraq’s broader strategy to strengthen non-oil revenues. Mustafa Al-Karawi, a member of the Finance Committee, highlighted the importance of developing a “sophisticated electronic system” to effectively monitor and manage these revenue streams. “Non-oil revenues reached 11 trillion dinars ($8.2 billion) in 2024, according to the Ministry of Finance. We aim to further increase this through advanced systems,” he explained.

Chairman of the Finance Committee, Atwan Al-Atwani, discussed efforts to diversify Iraq’s revenue sources. “We have engaged with the Customs and Tax Authorities to identify challenges and develop strategies to enhance non-oil revenue contributions to the state budget,” he noted.

Al-Atwani pointed to “advanced nations that have successfully leveraged oil byproducts, refineries, and manufacturing facilities to maximize both oil and non-oil revenues,” suggesting “similar approaches could benefit Iraq.”

Earlier this week, the Finance Committee also met with Finance Minister Taif Sami and senior officials to explore additional strategies for boosting the country’s revenue base.