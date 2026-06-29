Iraq ousts Southern Electricity head for investigation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Electricity Minister Ali Saadi Wahib on Monday removed the head of the General Company for Electricity Distribution in the South from his post and ordered an investigation into his work, according to a ministerial directive.

The order stipulates that Ghaith Najm Obeid be relieved of his duties for 60 days, while assigning Tarek Faraj Ahmed to run the company during the period, pending the outcome of the inquiry.

The reason behind the decision was not disclosed.

Iraq launched the nationwide campaign, dubbed the Dawn Crackdown, on June 28 under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s direction. A security source told Shafaq News that arrests exceeded 67 during the first 24 hours, while informed sources indicated that the initial phase is expected to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far