Armenia puts annual trade with Iraq at $400 million

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The annual trade between Armenia and Iraq stands at about $400 million, Armenia's Ambassador to Iraq, Ruben Soghoyan, said on Monday during talks with Iraqi Transport Minister Wahb Al-Hassani on expanding bilateral cooperation.

According to a statement by Iraq's Transport Ministry, Soghoyan noted that Armenia is seeking to expand cooperation in transportation by drawing on the expertise of Armenian companies in road construction, logistics, and railway projects.

He added that his recent visit to Iraq's southern Basra province reinforced his view of the strategic importance of the Grand Faw Port and the Development Road project, two key infrastructure initiatives aimed at enhancing Iraq's regional trade connectivity.

Al-Hassani welcomed efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation, saying the ministry remains open to expanding partnerships with friendly countries and encouraging leading international companies to contribute to the development of Iraq's transport sector.

“A bilateral transport agreement between Iraq and Armenia is ready in draft form,” he added, describing it as a strategic agreement that Iraq hopes to implement in the near future.