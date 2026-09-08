Shafaq News- Baghdad

Security authorities will take firm action against incitement and sectarian rhetoric regardless of who promotes it, General Abdul-Amir al-Shammari, director of the office of Iraq’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, stressed Tuesday.

During the first meeting of a committee tasked with monitoring sectarian, ethnic and racial discourse, Al-Shammari highlighted the committee’s role in strengthening security and social stability, promoting coexistence and preserving national cohesion. “The judiciary would have the final say on legal measures and rulings against those promoting sectarian rhetoric under applicable laws.”

The committee chairman, Lieutenant General Saad Maan, said the committee would monitor and follow up on rhetoric containing sectarian, ethnic, or racial incitement in accordance with established legal frameworks. “The work aims to curb hate speech, support social security and reinforce national unity.”

Earlier this month, the Security Media Cell announced the formation of a specialized committee to monitor hate speech and publications with ethnic, racial, and sectarian content in Iraq.

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