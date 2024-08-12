KRG takes action against rising hate speech
Shafaq News/ On Monday, a meeting at the Human
Rights Commission in Erbil resulted in recommendations against hate speech in
the country.
The meeting, hosted by the independent Human
Rights Commission of the Kurdistan Region, was convened in response to recent
statements made by a Yazidi figure concerning Islam and the Prophet Muhammad
(PBUH).
Several representatives from various ministries,
courts, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region
attended the meeting.
KRG representative Khairy Bozani told Shafaq
News Agency that the meeting resulted in several decisions and instructions for
all parties to follow until the successful conduct of the upcoming
parliamentary elections in the Region, emphasizing that “the recent rise of
hate speech across several platforms is dangerous and destabilizing.”
He added, “We face a legal void regarding this
issue and are awaiting the new parliamentary session to enact a law against
hate speech.”
Last Thursday, a delegation from the Yazidi
Supreme Spiritual Council visited the headquarters of the Islamic Scholars
Union in Erbil to offer apologies and discuss ways to foster coexistence in the
Kurdistan Region. The Yazidi delegation was accompanied by Dr. Bishtwan Sadiq,
the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs in the Kurdistan Region.