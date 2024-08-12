KRG takes action against rising hate speech

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a meeting at the Human Rights Commission in Erbil resulted in recommendations against hate speech in the country.

The meeting, hosted by the independent Human Rights Commission of the Kurdistan Region, was convened in response to recent statements made by a Yazidi figure concerning Islam and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Several representatives from various ministries, courts, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region attended the meeting.

KRG representative Khairy Bozani told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting resulted in several decisions and instructions for all parties to follow until the successful conduct of the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Region, emphasizing that “the recent rise of hate speech across several platforms is dangerous and destabilizing.”

He added, “We face a legal void regarding this issue and are awaiting the new parliamentary session to enact a law against hate speech.”

Last Thursday, a delegation from the Yazidi Supreme Spiritual Council visited the headquarters of the Islamic Scholars Union in Erbil to offer apologies and discuss ways to foster coexistence in the Kurdistan Region. The Yazidi delegation was accompanied by Dr. Bishtwan Sadiq, the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs in the Kurdistan Region.